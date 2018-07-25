Hall of Famer Eddie Murray joins Orioles as special adviser to ownership

Hall of Famer and Orioles legend Eddie Murray announced before Wednesday’s game that he was rejoining the organization as a special adviser to John and Louis Angelos, sons of managing partner Peter Angelos, as their influence in the organization increases.

The team announced a similar role for Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson last month, one that will focus on being an off-field ambassador at the stadium and community outreach. But Murray believes his role can also influence the team in the right direction on the field, too.

“I’m not going to say it’s broke, but it’s pretty close,” Murray said of the club. “They’re not playing very well, but hopefully, you can come in here and maybe add something. We’ll see what I’m capable of doing.

“We’ll see what actually ends up falling under my title — we’re going to sit here and not force a bunch of things. I’ve been told also I will be at spring training.”

Murray, who began his 21-year major league career with 12 seasons with the Orioles before returning again in 1996, was also at Camden Yards on Tuesday as a surprise guest at the team’s social media night.

The 62-year-old Murray said he was convinced to come back to the Orioles in an advisory role earlier this year when he had breakfast with vice president John Angelos, who, along with his brother, ownership representative Louis Angelos, have taken on increased roles with the organization.

“It was a great conversation we had,” Murray said. “[John] was letting me know that there’s definitely going to be a change made here. They said this is their chance to shine, also, and they would really like to get this down here on this field turned around. There’s no doubt. It made it easy.”

Murray said his role could include seeing and working with some minor league players, or the major league team as they see fit. But he also sees a role talking to inner city youth in Baltimore, mentioning his long-standing relationship with city police Lt. Col. Melvin Russell on programs that get him in front of children to “let them know there’s a chance, there’s an opportunity to do something with your life.”

He’s also happy to be coming back at a time when Robinson, a fellow Hall of Famer and another of the six Orioles with their numbers retired at Camden Yards, is also in the fold again. He said he gets together for crab dinners with Robinson and Boog Powell whenever he’s in town.

“We know a little bit,” Murray said. “We know a little bit. I’m not going to say. It’s hard to say. I don’t see that many of the Orioles games, being on the West Coast, but I’ve seen a few. Everything can change — body language. But I think we’ve got to get back to really, like basics. What we used to do here in Baltimore, it was really, really defense. We’ve got to start at that bottom line right there, learning how to catch the ball, learning how to make the plays. And you start from there. And you play for each other.”

