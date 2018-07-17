Dodgers' All-Stars welcome possible Manny Machado addition: 'He could make things pretty special'

Outfielder Matt Kemp and pitcher Ross Stripling, two of the Los Angeles Dodgers' three representatives at Tuesday night's All-Star Game, welcomed the possibility that the American League's starting shortstop Manny Machado could join them after the break.

The Orioles plan to trade him before play resumes Friday, but not before he represents them as their lone All-Star on Tuesday at Nationals Park. The Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies had distinguished themselves in their offers recently, but the possible inclusion of Dodgers outfield prospect Yusniel Díaz has the Orioles' attention.

Kemp and Stripling have absorbed the notion that their team has pulled ahead, and tried to talk around it before allowing how much of an impact Machado could have.

"He's actually one of my favorite players to watch," Kemp said. "I worked out with him in the offseason last year, two years ago. He's a great player, and if that's something that happens, I think L.A. would be excited about it and it would definitely help our team win more games."

Kemp, who is an All-Star for the first time in six seasons, joked that all anyone in the media was in Washington to do was talk about Machado, who is hitting .315 with 24 home runs in his final year of club control with the Orioles. Stripling joked that Dodgers president Andrew Friedman typically runs trades by him but hadn't in this instance.

"I'd have zero complains about that," Stripling said. "We've got a great locker room. I imagine he'd fit right in. And if you put that bat in the middle of our lineup, he could make things pretty special. I heard the deal is final. Hopefully, it's with us."

