Orioles notes: Chris Davis (illness) scratched from lineup for series opener in Seattle

First baseman Chris Davis was scratched from the Orioles’ starting lineup Monday with what manager Buck Showalter said was an illness.

“It was my decision,” Showalter said before the series opener in Seattle. “Chris is under the weather. There’s a bug going around. He was in the lineup, willing to try to play. Just don’t like how he’s feeling.”

Trey Mancini started at first base for Davis, and newly recalled catcher Chance Sisco filled Mancini’s spot as the team’s starting designated hitter against the Mariners.

“It gives Sisco a chance to get some at-bats, and it’s just not worth” Davis playing sick, Showalter said. “It’s my call. He wants to play, but he’s dragging. ... It’s more about, he’s just not feeling well. So we’re going to seize that opportunity to get some at-bats.”

With a two-hit game against the Royals on Sunday, Davis raised his batting average this season to .177, as high as it’s been since May 5. He is hitting .292 over his past 13 games.

Browse photos of the Orioles in August 2018.

Top prospects not among call-ups

Showalter said more players would be called up over the next few days, including at least one before Tuesday’s game in Seattle, but that the Orioles are best served by not promoting a pair of farmhands who had exemplary seasons.

Double-A Bowie left-hander Keegan Akin, the team’s second-round pick in 2016, on Sunday was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Year after going 14-7 with a 3.27 ERA in 25 starts for the Baysox. He has thrown 137 2/3 innings this season — 21 1/3 more than he had last year between High-A Frederick and the Arizona Fall League.

“There are no plans to come up here,” Showalter said. “He’s right where he needs to be in his development and at his age. We’re excited about his progress.”

Right-hander Branden Kline, in his comeback from Tommy John surgery three years ago, had a 1.64 ERA and 17 saves over 65 2/3 innings between Frederick and Bowie.

“The right move is to not bring him up,” Showalter said. “I’m sure we’ll protect him at the end of the year. We’ve got a lot of guys like that, but they’re all in kind of a different scenario in their career.”