Feeling better at the plate, Orioles' Chris Davis ends long drought without multiple extra-base hits

As Chris Davis continues his season-long search for his former self, progress came in the form of three sharply-hit balls Thursday night in the Orioles’ 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Camden Yards.

Davis doubled and hit his 11th homer of the season in the loss, ending an a 0-for-13 stretch and recording his first game with multiple extra-base hits this season.

“Chris had three good at-bats tonight, hit the ball on the button three times,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

It marked the first time Davis had at least two extra-base hits in a game in more than a calendar year, a stretch of 146 games dating to a two-homer game July 18 of last year in a 12-1 win over the Texas Rangers.

That shows how much Davis has struggled this season, and on Thursday, he finally saw some results he could build on. His season batting average went up five points in one game, and yes, he’s still only hitting .158, but momentum has to start somewhere, right?

“Yeah, I feel like I’m seeing the ball a lot better,” Davis said. “I feel like I’m a lot calmer in the box. I haven’t quite gotten the results I would have liked other than tonight, but I think the biggest thing for me is to try to take something positive away. Obviously, it’s been a tough season for me, not only personally but for the team as well, and I want to do everything I can to finish the season strong and take some momentum into the offseason.”

In his second at-bat, Davis had an eight-pitch battle against Rays left-hander Ryan Yarbrough, taking one two-strike pitch and fouling off two more before lining out to second baseman Joey Wendle positioned in shallow right field in the shift. Even though that ball was just a lineout on the scorecard, the ball had a hit probability of 91 percent and came off the bat at 99.9 mph.

His next time up, Davis took two two-strike curveballs before hitting a ball down the right-field line. Running quickly out of the batter’s box, Davis had a two-out stand-up double before right fielder Mallex Smith could cut the ball off and return it to the infield.

Davis then crushed a 2-2 changeup from right-hander Sergio Romo over the outer part of the plate, sending it an estimated 434 feet deep into the center-field stands in the eighth inning, cutting the Tampa Bay lead to 4-3.

It marked the farthest homer Davis has hit in nearly two years, since a 435-foot blast on Aug. 27, 2016, onto Monument Park at Yankee Stadium.

“It was rewarding tonight, but I think it’s really been a culmination of a lot of things over the last week or so,” Davis said. “Things that I’ve seen from past years, things that I was doing wrong earlier this season that were kind of limiting me at the plate. I’m going to build on what happened two nights ago and tonight.”

