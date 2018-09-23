Orioles right-hander Alex Cobb leaves Sunday start with blister problem after just four pitches

Neither the Orioles nor Alex Cobb could predict how long the right-hander could pitch Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium before the effects of a nagging blister problem might begin to affect him.

After two throwing sessions, his right middle finger felt good enough to start the Orioles’ series finale against the New York Yankees and the Orioles had given him 11 days off to heal. Still, the only real test would be getting back onto a mound in a game situation.

But no one would have believed that Cobb would last just four pitches to his first batter of the game before looking to his right hand and walking off the mound and disappearing down the ramp of the Orioles dugout, perhaps ending his season.

With only a week remaining in the regular season, it’s unlikely Cobb will pitch again in 2018.

He’s been battling blister problems throughout the season, but they became worse in September, stalling a second-half resurgence for Cobb.

Put in context of the Orioles’ star-crossed season, in which players, fans, management and front office officials alike have spent the year wondering what else could go wrong, Sunday was another unfortunate wrinkle.

Dylan Bundy also failed to record a start in his May 8 start against Kansas City, marking the first time the Orioles had multiple outings in which a start failed to record in the same season since 1988 (Mike Morgan and Jay Tibbs) according to STATS.

But no Orioles starting pitcher has ever left a game having thrown fewer pitches without recording an out. On April 22, 1988, Mike Morgan failed to record an out in a 19-pitch start against the Royals.

Cobb received six days off before his most recent start against the Oakland Athletics, but lasted just two innings, throwing 30 pitches before exiting with a blister on his right middle finger.

The Orioles gave him more rest this time, and he threw a light bullpen session Wednesday and then a more-intense one Friday. Orioles manager Buck Showalter also said that cool conditions and a lack of humidity expected for Sunday might help Cobb get through the day. And Cobb wanted to get back on the mound, knowing the Yankees — who clinched a spot in the AL Wild Card game — still had to play for the right to host the game.

But when Cobb took the mound Sunday, he threw just four pitches — all four-seam fastballs — to Yankees leadoff hitter Andrew McCutchen before looking to his pitching hand after the last one, Showalter and athletic trainer Mark Shires to the mound. The conversation was brief, and Cobb walked off the field with Shires, showed his hand to pitching coach Roger McDowell in the dugout and disappeared down the tunnel.

Cobb entered Sunday with a 2.59 ERA over his past 11 starts, getting a season ERA that was at 7.23 in June down to 4.90. He held opposing hitters to a .234 batting average and recorded eight quality starts over that stretch.

He found a feel for his pitches, including his split-change pitch that’s the root of his three-pitch arsenal while putting the first-half struggles that came after his late-spring training signing forced him into an unconventional preparation for the season. Cobb signed a club-record four-year, $57 million deal with the Orioles in late-March.

Mike Wright Jr. replaced Cobb and allowed three runs in the first inning.

