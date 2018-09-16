Sports Orioles

Orioles catcher Chance Sisco leaves Sunday's game after foul ball off mask

Jon Meoli
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Orioles catcher Chance Sisco left Sunday’s matinee with the Chicago White Sox at Camden Yards after a foul tip to the mask.

The rookie backstop was making just his third start since being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Sept. 3, and had gone 0-for-2, including grounding into a double play that ended the third inning, when his day was cut short behind the plate.

Former Orioles catcher Welington Castillo fouled back a 1-2 fastball that hit Sisco in the bottom of his catcher’s mask. Sisco almost immediately signaled for the trainers, and appeared to have a cut on his chin, forcing him out of the game.

Fellow rookie Austin Wynns took over.

Sisco, the Orioles’ former top prospect, has had a disappointing rookie year. He made the Opening Day roster but has been sent to the minors twice and was batting .184 with a pair of home runs entering Sunday.

This article will be updated.

