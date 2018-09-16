Orioles catcher Chance Sisco leaves Sunday's game after foul ball off mask

Orioles catcher Chance Sisco left Sunday’s matinee with the Chicago White Sox at Camden Yards after a foul tip to the mask.

The rookie backstop was making just his third start since being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Sept. 3, and had gone 0-for-2, including grounding into a double play that ended the third inning, when his day was cut short behind the plate.

Former Orioles catcher Welington Castillo fouled back a 1-2 fastball that hit Sisco in the bottom of his catcher’s mask. Sisco almost immediately signaled for the trainers, and appeared to have a cut on his chin, forcing him out of the game.

Fellow rookie Austin Wynns took over.

Sisco, the Orioles’ former top prospect, has had a disappointing rookie year. He made the Opening Day roster but has been sent to the minors twice and was batting .184 with a pair of home runs entering Sunday.

This article will be updated.

