Orioles add to expanded roster, summon Chance Sisco and Jimmy Yacabonis to Seattle

Before opening a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field, the Orioles added two familiar faces to their expanded roster Monday, recalling catcher Chance Sisco and right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis from Triple-A Norfolk.

When rosters expanded Saturday, the Orioles made just one call-up — promoting infielder Breyvic Valera — but intended to made more additions in the coming days as Triple-A Norfolk’s season wound down. The Tides played their final game of the season Monday.

Sisco, who gives the Orioles a third catcher for the final month of the season, has been largely touted as the club’s catcher of the future. But after making the team’s Opening Day roster and — for a time — unseating Caleb Joseph as the starting backstop, he’s been sent to Triple-A twice, most recently July 17.

CAPTION The Orioles have agreed to terms with international player OF ISAAC BELLONY (bell-OH-knee). He's a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic, who was born in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Orioles have agreed to terms with international player OF ISAAC BELLONY (bell-OH-knee). He's a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic, who was born in the U.S. Virgin Islands. CAPTION Brian Roberts, former Orioles second baseman, talks about being inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame. (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun video) Brian Roberts, former Orioles second baseman, talks about being inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame. (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun video)

His performance at Norfolk since has been pedestrian, as the left-handed-swinging catcher hit just .225/.328/.315 in 33 games in his most recent stint with the Tides. And in 38 games overall with Norfolk, Sisco has a subpar 13.5 percent caught stealing percentage (5-for-37), the worst among Tides catchers.

In 58 big league games this season, Sisco, 23, hit just .195/.306/.289 with two homers and 16 RBIs. He started the season well, going 8-for-24 over his first 10 games, but batted just .168 since then.

It will be interesting to see how playing time behind the plate is shared among Joseph, Sisco and Austin Wynns — who is playing more and is hitting .304 over his past 16 games — over the final month of the season.

Browse Orioles photos from the final month of the 2018 season.

Yacabonis, 26, will finally get to remain in an Orioles uniform for an extended time this season. The most well-traveled member of the Norfolk shuttle, Yacabonis has previously been recalled from Triple-A and optioned back seven times this season, mostly to serve as a spot starter.

Over those seven stints, he’s been on the big league roster for just 12 days. But now, with rosters expanded, he will be with the team through the remainder of the season.

In his first season transitioning to a starter at Triple-A Norfolk, Yacabonis was 0-2 with an 8.38 ERA over six games (four starts) as a fill-in at the big league level. He was 3-5 with a 4.25 ERA in 21 starts at Norfolk.

After his most recent Orioles stint — a 3 1/3-inning, six-run outing in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees on Aug. 25 — manager Buck Showalter indicated that Yacabonis would finish the season at Norfolk with an eye on reaching his season innings count there. But this weekend, Showalter said Yacabonis — who has 95 innings this season between Triple-A and the majors — could receive another big league start this season.