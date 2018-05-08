Orioles starter Dylan Bundy's decline hits historic low with first-inning shelling by Royals

Dylan Bundy’s dramatic decline over his past three starts hit its low point in historic fashion on Tuesday night as the Orioles right-hander failed to get an out in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals, allowing a career-high four home runs before he was pulled from the game.

Bundy’s outing lasted just seven batters, but it was enough for the Royals to take a quick-strike seven-run lead as the Orioles allowed 10 runs in the opening frame, beginning their nine-game homestand with the largest of several early deficits that have characterized their lost season.

Before Bundy, no major league pitcher had ever allowed four homers in a game without recording an out, according to STATS, LLC.

His game score — a metric used to determine the strength of a pitcher’s start — was a minus-19, which according to Baseball Reference was the second worst game score since 1940. The Oakland Athletics’ Mike Oquist, a former Oriole, recorded a minus-21 score on Aug. 3, 1998.

Bundy’s outing also marked the first time in Orioles starter failed to record an out since Sept. 15, 2007, when Kurt Birkins lasted just six batters and allowed six runs before exiting in the first inning of an 8-3 to the Toronto Blue Jays, according to Baseball Reference.

The 10 runs the Royals scored against the Orioles in the first inning marked the most an opponent has scored since the New York Yankees scored 12 in the opening frame in a 17-3 loss at Yankee Stadium in the second game of a doubleheader July 30, 2011.

After opening this season with a remarkable five-start stretch in which he had a 1.42 ERA and allowed just one homer over 31 2/3 innings, Bundy has bottomed out, allowing 19 earned runs in past three starts spanning just nine innings, yielding nine homers over that stretch while seeing his season ERA balloon to 5.31.

The Royals — who entered the night ranked third to last in the majors in homers with 29 in 34 games — took batting practice off Bundy, with three of the first four and four of the first seven batters homering. After an infield single by Jon Jay to open the game, Jorge Soler, Mike Moustakas and Salvador Pérez homered on consecutive at-bats. And after Bundy walked Lucas Duda on four pitches and Whit Merrifield on six, Alex Gordon hit a three-run homer to give the Royals a 7-0 lead and chase Bundy from the game.

To say the Royals jumped on Bundy quickly would be an understatement. Bundy’s outing lasted just 28 pitches, and of his 13 strikes, he didn’t record a single swing-and-miss. Each of the back-to-back-to-back homers allowed by Bundy in the first inning was hit at an exit velocity of at least 106.4 mph and had a hit probability of 89 percent of higher. Soler’s homer came on a changeup high in the zone, and the ensuing three homers would come off four-seam fastballs that were over the plate.

After an outing in which Bundy allowed three homers and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings in his previous start Wednesday in Anaheim, manager Buck Showalter said Bundy’s sudden struggles were “concerning,” but he blamed the outing on poor command. After Tuesday’s performance, however, it has to be more than concerning.

Right-hander Mike Wright didn’t fare much better as the Royals sent 14 batters to the plate in the inning. Wrght allowed singles to four of the first five batters he faced, including a two-run single by Moustakas and a sacrifice fly by Pérez.

