One can dream: Manny and Brooks manning the left side of the infield

Before Sunday’s Orioles game against the Miami Marlins, Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson greeted the players in the all-star game named for him.

The all-stars not only got to play at Camden Yards, but they also were able to meet one of the sport’s all-time greats.

Gail Burton / AP Brooks Robinson, center, laughs with the Oriole Bird at Camden Yards on Sunday. The Hall of Fame third baseman was on hand to greet the high school all-stars who played in the game named after him.

Manny Machado has met Robinson before, but seeing them shake hands and hug in the dugout you could tell that it’s still a big thrill for Machado to see the 81-year-old Robinson.

Machado, who has appeared in three All-Star games and won two Gold Gloves at third base, is now at shortstop, his natural position.

Imagine Robinson at third and Machado at short on the left side of an Orioles infield. Would any balls get through?

Although Machado is playing solid defense at shortstop, he’s not the Gold Glove-caliber defender he was at third.

Machado is off to a great start to his career, but he still has a long way to go to reach Robinson’s 18 All-Star appearances and 16 Gold Gloves.

As you could tell from their warm dugout meeting, there is definitely a mutual admiration between the two.