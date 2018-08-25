Britton gets first save in first appearance against Orioles, but Davis earns bragging rights

Zach Britton earned his first save with the Yankees in the Orioles’ 7-5 loss to New York, but his first appearance against his old club didn’t come without the left-hander taking some ribbing from one of his old teammates.

Minutes after finishing the 10th inning — despite allowing two hits, including a solo homer to first baseman Chris Davis — Britton sat at his locker inside the visiting clubhouse at Camden Yards, his thumbs pecking away on his cell phone in what seemed like an emphatic text-message conversation with Davis.

“It was the first thing I think he did when he got back in [after the game],” Britton said of Davis’ text-message trash talk. “I’m not going to live that one down forever.”

Britton, who was traded to the Yankees on July 24, had never faced Davis before and beyond possibly pitching in an intrasquad game, he never faced most of his former teammates.

Britton was warming in the bottom of the eighth inning in case the Yankees took the lead, and then entered in the 10th after the Yankees scored three runs in the top of the inning.

In his first game as a visiting player, Britton notched the save, which he said was was a “weird” experience pitching against the Orioles instead of for them at Camden Yards.

“It was nice to get into a save situation, but yeah, definitely weird facing the guys who I’ve been playing with so long,” Britton said. “It feels pretty good. I wish it was 1-2-3, but they’re not always easy. I know that, but it’s good to get that first one under my belt.”

Adam Jones took an 0-1 sinker the other way for a leadoff single, but he was erased when Trey Mancini pounded one of Britton’s heavy sinkers into the ground for a 6-4-3 double play.

Britton then left an 0-1 sinker up, and Davis hit it to the deepest part of the park, well over the 410-foot sign in center field. Britton arched his body and gritted his teeth while he watched Davis’ ball land beyond the center-field fence, as if Britton was trying to will the ball to remain in the park.

“I looked at CD’s for a while [on video], and it was actually down but it was down middle, and he’s got that loop swing for a long time,” Britton said. “That’s where he’s going to do damage right there if you don’t get it low enough.”

It wasn’t long before Davis was texting Britton to let him know he got the best of him.

“It’s tough when you’re facing your former teammates because you know they’re going to give you crap, especially after something like that,” Britton said.

