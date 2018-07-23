Market growing for Orioles closer Zach Britton as trade deadline looms

The Orioles continue to work toward trading closer Zach Britton, and while a deal wasn’t imminent Sunday night, the club believes one could develop quickly because of the level of interest the Orioles have received for Britton, an industry source said.

As the Orioles open a seven-game homestand today against the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, it will likely be the last for Britton — who is the organization’s longest-tenured player — in an Orioles uniform as the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline approaches.

Britton’s market is growing, especially after top relievers such as Brad Hand, Jeurys Familia and Kelvin Herrera were traded, as the Orioles closer continues to build strong performances in his return from a ruptured Achilles tendon that delayed his season debut by 2 ½ months. At least six teams have reportedly shown interest in Britton.

He has recorded eight straight scoreless appearances, allowing just three hits over that eight-inning stretch while cutting his season ERA in half to 3.45. Opponents are hitting just .125 against Britton over his last eight outings.

Discussions have progressed to the point that there have been “preliminary offers” between the Orioles and potential trade suitors while the teams discuss players who are available or off the table, according to a source, who said “most clubs are not ruling anything out.”

That suggests the makings of a robust market for Britton, a wide-ranging one similar to what the Orioles had with shortstop Manny Machado. The Orioles fielded offers from eight teams before dealing Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 5-for-1 deal centered around outfield prospect Yusniel Diaz.

Some of the same teams that pursued Britton at last year’s trade deadline, including the Houston Astros and Dodgers, have reportedly shown interest in him this time around. The Chicago Cubs, Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers have also been connected to Britton.

Whether the Orioles are handling Britton with kid gloves while trade talks progress remains to be seen. Asked whether Britton was available for a four-out save in Sunday’s 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said the team was “juggling a lot of balls” between navigating trades, developing young players and trying to win games. Britton’s last four outings before Saturday’s included working on back-to-back days twice.

Showalter turned to rookie left-hander Tanner Scott with two outs in the eighth, and Scott allowed a game-winning homer to Randal Grichuk.

CAPTION Manny Machado has been traded to the Dodgers. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun video) Manny Machado has been traded to the Dodgers. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Orioles drafted shortstop Manny Machado in 2010 and he played in his first minor league game with the Aberdeen IronBirds. Machado is the fourth Oriole to begin his Orioles career with at least one extra-base hit in each of his first four games. Machado has a .283 career batting average in the majors. He became the first AL player with two multi-homer games at the age of 20 or younger since Ken Griffey Jr. in 1989. In 2013, he was recognized as one of the best fielders in the game, winning a Gold Glove Award along with the 2013 AL Platinum Glove. Machado has been selected to four All-Star Games in his career. Orioles drafted shortstop Manny Machado in 2010 and he played in his first minor league game with the Aberdeen IronBirds. Machado is the fourth Oriole to begin his Orioles career with at least one extra-base hit in each of his first four games. Machado has a .283 career batting average in the majors. He became the first AL player with two multi-homer games at the age of 20 or younger since Ken Griffey Jr. in 1989. In 2013, he was recognized as one of the best fielders in the game, winning a Gold Glove Award along with the 2013 AL Platinum Glove. Machado has been selected to four All-Star Games in his career.

