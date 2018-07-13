Orioles affiliate Baysox donating half of ticket proceeds from July 19 game to Capital Gazette funds

The Bowie Baysox, the Orioles’ Double-A minor league affiliate, announced Friday that it will donate half of its ticket sales proceeds from their July 19 home game to two charities established to help and honor the victims and families affected by the June 28 shootings at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis that killed five staffers.

Tickets to the game against the Erie Seawolves at Prince George’s Stadium can be purchased online at baysox.com until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. Proceeds go to the Capital Gazette Families Fund and the Capital Gazette Memorial Scholarship Fund.

“The Annapolis Capital and its affiliate papers — including the Bowie Blade-News and West County Gazette — have been such important partners to the Baysox since our first game in 1993,” Baysox general manager Brian Shallcross said in statement. “Over the many years of working together, we have come to know many great people at the Capital Gazette family who have put their heart and soul into their craft. We are saddened at the tragic loss of our good friend John McNamara and colleagues Gerald Fishman, Robert Hiaasen, Wendi Winters and Rebecca Smith.

Tickets start at $8, and all online ticketing fees have been waived for this game. Parking is free. At the game, there will also be tributes to the victims, a silent auction on autographed Orioles and Baysox items. All of the proceeds from the auction will go to the two funds.

“The Baysox wanted to provide a forum for our fans to be able to contribute to their memories and celebrate the lives and legacies of those lost in the tragic events of June 28,” Shallcross said in the statement, :and we hope that these efforts at our home game on July 19 will bring those in our community together to do just that.”

CAPTION Nicholas Nauman, a recent Carroll Springs School graduate, is performing the national anthem before Thursday's Orioles game at Camden Yards. Nicholas deals with various disabilities -- cerebal palsy, visual impairment, and more. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Nicholas Nauman, a recent Carroll Springs School graduate, is performing the national anthem before Thursday's Orioles game at Camden Yards. Nicholas deals with various disabilities -- cerebal palsy, visual impairment, and more. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The Orioles lose to the Braves, 7-3, but have their first non-losing road trip. (Jon Meoli, Baltimore Sun video) The Orioles lose to the Braves, 7-3, but have their first non-losing road trip. (Jon Meoli, Baltimore Sun video)

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard