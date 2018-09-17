Start of Monday night's Orioles-Blue Jays game delayed to 7:30 by rain

Monday night’s series opener between the Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays is delayed because of rain at Camden Yards. The Orioles announced that the game will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The Orioles have been dealing with poor forecasts regularly since they returned home from a nine-game road trip Tuesday, but it hasn’t affected their schedule. They played through rain Wednesday, but enjoyed a pleasant weekend before the rains arrived Monday.

Because this is the Orioles’ last time hosting the Blue Jays, there’s more going into the decision of when to start and play than just the two teams’ interpretation of the forecast. Major League Baseball gets involved in such situations when the visiting team won’t be returning to the host city again, and manager Buck Showalter said before the game that those lines of communication were already open.

The Orioles haven’t played five games because of poor weather this year, with three makeup doubleheaders and two makeup games on a day off used to reschedule them.

