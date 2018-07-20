Orioles rally from five-run deficit in late innings but lose, 8-7, to Blue Jays in 10

The new-look Orioles — playing their first game of the post-Manny Machado era --- began the second half of the season Friday night at the Rogers Centre with a late-inning rally but another frustrating loss.

They hit four home runs, including three in the final two innings, to come back from a five-run eighth-inning deficit, but lost, 8-7, to the Toronto Blue Jays in 10 innings on Aledmys Díaz’s walk-off single off left-hander Paul Fry.

The Orioles rallied for three runs in the ninth inning off reliever Tyler Clippard, tying the game with solo homers by Caleb Joseph and Jonathan Schoop. Schoop’s homer came with the Orioles down to their final out.

The new left side of the infield took the brunt of the loss. The winning run reached when a Russell Martin’s ground ball went past third baseman Renato Núñez’s glove and shortstop Tim Beckham couldn’t make an accurate throw to get Martin at first.

And then Díaz’s grounder went off Núñez’s glove and past Beckham into left field, allowing Martin to score from second.

Right-hander Miguel Castro entered a tie game in the bottom of the ninth and allowed a leadoff double into the right-center-field gap by Díaz, who moved to third on Devon Travis’ groundout to third. After walking Curtis Granderson intentionally, Castro struck out Teoscar Hernández for the second out.

Fry was brought in to face Justin Smoak and struck him out on five pitches, getting the left-handed hitter to chase three pitches out of the strike zone.

The Orioles trailed 7-2 entering the top of the eighth inning but chipped away at the Blue Jays’ lead, first on Chris Davis’ two-run homer with two outs, a shot that chased Toronto starter Sam Gaviglio from the game, and then in the ninth on solo blasts by Joseph and Schoop.

After Beckham — who returned to shortstop with Machado’s trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday — homered off Gavilgio to give the Orioles a 2-1 lead in the fifth, starter Dylan Bundy was unable to record a shutdown inning, allowing back-to-back solo homers to open a four-run frame.

Bundy, a right-hander who had a 2.60 ERA in eight starts — six of them quality — before going on the disabled list, has failed to pitch into the sixth inning in any of his past three starts since his return. He allowed five runs in five innings Friday.

In his three starts since returning from an ankle injury suffered while running the bases during a June 23 start in Atlanta, Bundy has a 10.66 ERA, allowing five earned runs in each start.

On Friday, Bundy allowed three homers — all solo shots — after allowing just four over his previous six starts combined.

The Orioles also hit three homers, with Beckham, Davis and Caleb Joseph all homering.

Bundy retired 12 of the first 14 batters he faced in his first four innings. Toronto’s only hit over that stretch was on Díaz’s solo homer with one out in the third.

After Núñez, called up from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the day, hit a leadoff double in the fifth for his first Orioles hit, Beckham hit a first-pitch hanging slider over the center field fence to give the Orioles a 2-1 lead.

That cushion didn’t last long, as Martin hit the first pitch of the bottom of the fifth, an elevated four-seam fastball, over the left-center-field fence to tie the game at 2. Randal Grichuk then followed by tagging a 1-1 elevated four-seamer over the center-field fence, giving the Blue Jays a 3-2 lead.

Bundy couldn’t stop the damage there. He issued a one-out walk to No. 9 hitter Devon Travis and Curtis Granderson then one-hopped a ground-rule double over the left-center-field wall.

Hernández’s sac fly scored Travis, and Smoak’s double down the right-field line scored Granderson

Right-hander Mychal Givens allowed two runs in the seven, one scoring on Travis’ RBI triple and Granderson’s run-scoring single.

Toronto didn’t play an especially clean game either. It allowed a run in the ninth when Trey Mancini opened the inning with a double, moved to third on Granderson’s errant throw to second that hit off Mancini and then scored on a wild pitch to make the score 7-5.

Joseph hit a solo homer with one out in the ninth off Clippard to bring the Orioles within one, and two batters later Schoop lined a delivery from Clippard into the left-field stands.

