Sports Orioles The best moments from the worst season in Orioles history Baltimore Sun staff The Orioles set a club record for losses in 2018 and traded away some of their biggest stars. But there were still a few moments of joy.Click on the photos above to look back at some of the best moments from the 2018 season. Ravens are field-goal favorites vs. Browns in Week 5 road test Baltimore-area varsity football notes: Milford Mill's secondary standing out Peter Schmuck's final 2018 grades for every Orioles player Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad