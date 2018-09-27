Orioles' series opener with Astros postponed by rain; doubleheader to be played Saturday

Thursday's series opener between the Orioles and Houston Astros was postponed by rain and will be made up in a single-admission doubleheader Saturday at Camden Yards, the club’s second twin bill of the season's final week.

The Orioles played a day-night doubleheader Wednesday at Fenway Park after rain in Boston washed out Tuesday's game and now won't start their final series of the season with the world champion Astros until Friday.

Saturday's doubleheader will begin at 4:05 p.m., with the second game set to begin approximately 30 minutes after the first ends.

David Hess, Thursday’s probable starter, will start for the Orioles on Friday. Dylan Bundy will start Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader, while Yefry Ramírez gets the nod in the nightcap. The starter for Sunday’s season finale is still to be determined.

The team announced that tickets and parking for Thursday's game will not automatically be honored Saturday, but instead, the value of tickets for the postponed game can be applied toward tickets for any of the three remaining home games or any April or May home game next spring, excluding Opening Day.

The promotional item of an Orioles puffy vest will still be distributed for the first 35,000 fans ages 15 and older Saturday.

Thursday marks the Orioles’ eighth postponement this year and the sixth at Camden Yards. Saturday will be the club's sixth doubleheader.

