Pedro Álvarez returning to Orioles on minor league deal

For the third straight year, the Orioles have signed veteran left-handed slugger Pedro Álvarez as a spring training addition.

The Orioles have agreed to terms on a minor league deal with Álvarez that will include an invitation to big league camp, according to an industry source.

Given the fact that the Orioles will likely have an outfield platoon and Mark Trumbo as the regular designated hitter, there’s really no space for Álvarez on the Opening Day major league roster, but the addition provides left-handed power depth at designated hitter or first base.

It’s not clear when Álvarez will report to Sarasota, but the team was preparing his locker Sunday morning.

Álvarez, 31, signed a minor league deal with the Orioles on March 13 last season. When the Orioles signed Álvarez last season, they did so experimenting with him in right field for the first time in his career.

He played right field for Triple-A Norfolk initially but eventually moved back to first base with the Tides.

Álvarez received a big league call-up when rosters expanded in September, and though it was a small sample size — Álvarez had just 34 plate appearances — he hit .313/.353/.438 in 14 games.

Before that, Álvarez hit 26 homers with 89 RBIs in 138 games with Norfolk while playing half his games at pitcher-friendly Harbor Park.

Last year’s minor league deal included several opportunities for him to opt out, so you’d have to assume that this contract also has opt-out clauses.

In 2016, Álvarez signed a one-year, major-league deal for $5.75 million and hit 22 homers in 109 games as the Orioles’ left-handed designated hitter.

The addition of Álvarez gives the Orioles 63 players in big league camp, a number expected to shrink in coming days with the first series of roster cuts.

