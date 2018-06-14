Orioles outfielder Adam Jones paid $3.456 million to buy Cal Ripken Jr.’s mansion in Reisterstown

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones has officially bought Cal Ripken Jr.’s mansion in Reisterstown for $3.465 million, his realtor Karen Hubble Bisbee confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Jones had placed the winning bid for the property during an auction on May 12.

The team’s longest-tenured player at 11 years, Jones still lives in his hometown of San Diego in the offseason. He and his wife Audie, who grew up in Baltimore, have been actively involved in the Baltimore community.

Ripken, the Hall of Fame shortstop for the Orioles, purchased the 24 acres of land in 1984 and built the 21,890-square-foot mansion in 1987. The house features six bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, 5½ bathrooms and an attached eight-car garage. It also boasts a regulation-size baseball field, an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a gym, a dance studio and a home theater.

Ripken initially put the home on the market for $12.5 million in September 2016. Seven months later, the price was reduced to $9.7 million, and then the property was removed from the market in August 2017.

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun