Still adjusting to right field, Orioles' Adam Jones offers praise for 'poised' Cedric Mullins

Adam Jones has been quiet about his new role as the Orioles’ right fielder since Friday’s promotion of prospect Cedric Mullins, but said after Tuesday night’s 6-3 win over the New York Mets that he feels “fine” out there in his limited experience away from center field.

“I’ve only been out there five games,” Jones said. “I’ll let you know after I’ve been out there for an ample amount of games.”

Jones, who homered for the 13th time this season with a solo shot to left-center Tuesday, added a double to lift his batting line to .284/.315/.438 this season. Tuesday marked the 43rd time that he and first baseman Chris Davis hit home runs in the same game.

He’s hit .350 (7-for-20) in five games as a right fielder, while the Orioles have gotten six hits in 16 at-bats — including three doubles — from Mullins in center field.

Jones, who has received frequent praise from manager Buck Showalter and Mullins for easing the transition and welcoming the newcomer into the fold to play center field, said Mullins’ approach to the game has been what has stood out most.

“Poise,” Jones said. “He's got a good group of veterans around him to keep him poised. He's in a good situation here. There's not many expectations throughout the year except get some at-bats, get some seasoning, get some dirt in his spikes and have some fun. He's just come in and is playing baseball."

