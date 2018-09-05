Orioles shortstop prospect Adam Hall breaks out in August to earn organization's Player of the Month

About a month ago, Short-A Aberdeen hitting coach Tim Raines Jr. said the coaching staff for the IronBirds convened a meeting with Adam Hall, one of the top prospects on the team whose introduction to life outside the complexes of southwest Florida wasn’t exactly taking hold.

Not long thereafter — and perhaps not coincidentally coinciding with the Orioles’ trade for another toolsy young shortstop at Aberdeen, Jean Carmona — Hall broke out with a torrid month that included a 19-game hitting streak. He batted .390/.462/.524 with seven extra-base hits and 15 steals in August to earn Orioles minor league Player of the Month honors. A two-hit season finale Monday wrapped him up at .293/.368/.374 with 13 extra-base hits.

Hall, 19, had something click, and in the process, gave both himself and the Orioles a big sense of relief about what could be to come in his development.

“I think he started seeing our team getting better when he performed, and when he played well defensively,” Raines said. “I think that was kind of something for him, as a young team growing up into the game and seeing how baseball actually works, when he played better, we played better as a team. It started with his defense. Once that started happening, his offense started coming.”

That the IronBirds played into the season’s final week with a shot at the playoffs was mostly because of Hall, and the progress that was always expected for him. The question was simply when. A second-round draft pick out of London, Ontario, last summer, Hall played just two games and had six hits in nine at-bats in the Gulf Coast League before an oblique strain ended his debut season.

He returned for the instructional league and established himself as a player both internal and external evaluators saw as a worthwhile project. None of his tools stood out, but he could make all the plays at shortstop, run a bit and handle the bat well enough that he was worth a chance.

But those chances come with a lot of work. Orioles manager Buck Showalter recently noted how important it was for Hall’s development that the staff in Sarasota, Fla., got him to a level where the organization could feel comfortable to send him to Aberdeen after extended spring training instead of another year of noon games in Sarasota.

“He’s worked really hard to get to the point where he is, and I give [hitting coordinator] Jeff Manto and [infield coordinator] Dave Anderson a ton of credit, because they spent a lot of time with him and he really worked hard in [that] area and took to heart all the recommendations and suggestions they made,” director of player development Brian Graham said. “He’s really developing into a good player.”

Defensively, that included using his feet to help him at shortstop and developing his arm. At the plate, it was about building an approach. But the results were sparse once he got to Aberdeen. Hall conceded that it took time to adjust to meaningful games from last year’s pre-draft showcase circuit and the relaxed feel of the complex leagues.

“Before the draft, you’re trying to show off everything and anything that you can,” Hall said. “Here, it’s not necessarily trying to show off everything, but doing whatever you can that’s helping the team best. I think the first part of the year was maybe a little too much in that kind of mindset, and just kind of relaxing up there, knowing that you don’t need to hit a home run or try to hit a home run every time. Just try to get on base, and doing that, it’s just allowed for more success for me. I know a walk’s fine here, taking a hit by pitch, singling and getting on and stealing, just doing whatever you can.”

Raines said such an adjustment is natural for a young player still learning the pro game, and that once Hall realized he wasn’t only there to hit and produce, he naturally started to do just that. They also pressed to make sure Hall wasn’t so focused on the inner half of the plate to open up the rest of the field for him.

“A lot of times with a young hitter, when you start thinking about the inside pitch, you start moving your body first,” Raines said. “We started working a little bit with keeping that elbow down, keeping his front elbow down, and just thinking middle of the field and seeing pitches, not getting so aggressive on pitches inner half of the plate. I think once he kind of got comfortable with that and started thinking more hands, it took off for him.”

Now that it has, Hall will return home this offseason with a much different feeling about how his season went than he might have a month ago. And so will the Orioles.

“It’s definitely big,” Hall said. “Obviously, I’m going to try to grind through everything, but just knowing that I’m able to do it — really, it’s the first big adversity I’ve had in my career. Just knowing that I can get through that is big mentally for me.”

“One, it makes you really proud from a development standpoint. But two, it shows you that a guy with tools can develop into a good player, and the time frame there is different with every player,” Graham said. “Every player is different from a development standpoint when it comes to timing. Some develop quicker, some it takes more time, and that’s a thing that everybody has to understand, that development takes time.”

