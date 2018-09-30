Notes: Orioles hit 40-year attendance low in wet, losing 2018 season

A miserable season of weather during which the Orioles lost a major league-high and franchise-record 115 games led to the lowest attendance since the club opened Camden Yards in 1992 — 1,564,192 — albeit with 78 home dates as opposed to the traditional 81.

The only sellout of the season came with a crowd of 45,469 on Opening Day on March 29 against the Minnesota Twins, but a cold April and a slow start to the season made it difficult to draw the rest of the way. The Orioles’ April 9 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays before an announced 7,915 was the smallest crowd in Camden Yards history and one of seven crowds below 10,000 this season.

Several rainouts resulted in three split doubleheaders that helped depress the total attendance. The gross attendance was the Orioles’ lowest since 1,466,426 watched the 1978 team at Memorial Stadium. The per-game average of 20,054 was the lowest since 19,792 in 1982.

Browse Orioles photos from the final month of the 2018 season.

Sunday’s crowd of 24,916 for what was the potentially the final game under manager Buck Showalter and for longtime outfielder Adam Jones was the largest since Aug. 25, and the 35th of 78 dates with an announced gate of over 20,000.

The Orioles next play at Camden Yards on April 4, 2019, against the New York Yankees.They’ll open the season with road series at the Yankees and the Blue Jays.

Around the horn

Infielder Jonathan Villar stole his 21st base since his July 31 trade from the Milwaukee Brewers.in the fourth inning, putting him into a tie for the third-most steals in the American League during that time. … Outfielder DJ Stewart hit .370 (10-for-27) after his 0-for-13 start to his major league career. … Designated hitter Tim Beckham ended the season on a seven-game hitting streak.

CAPTION The Baltimore Orioles charitable foundation and Adam Jones, and his wife Audie, jointly make $150,000 donation to local nonprofit organizations. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) The Baltimore Orioles charitable foundation and Adam Jones, and his wife Audie, jointly make $150,000 donation to local nonprofit organizations. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Orioles pitcher Miguel Castro will not throw in the final three games due to an injured knee. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Orioles pitcher Miguel Castro will not throw in the final three games due to an injured knee. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli