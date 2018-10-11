Best friends Manny Machado and Jonathan Schoop reunited — but on opposite sides of the field in the NLCS

As the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers prepare to face off Friday in the National League Championship Series, former Orioles shortstop Manny Machado and second baseman Jonathan Schoop will be in the series: but on opposite sides of the field.

The two former teammates are known to be the best of friends: Schoop relayed how he cried when Machado called in July to tell him he was traded to the Dodgers, then went immediately to his house (Schoop was traded soon after to the Brewers). Schoop even grounded out to Machado in his first at-bat as a Brewer.

Orioles fans can dream of what once was and click on the photos to relive some of the best moments from their "bromance."