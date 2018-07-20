When will the players from the Machado trade be in the majors? Here's how soon it could happen.

For all the talk of philosophy shifts and rebuilds, all many Orioles fans care about is when the five minor leaguers acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers for All-Star shortstop Manny Machado might make it to the majors.

Prospects are fun, but big leaguers helping contribute to a winning baseball team are more fun. And by virtue of none of the five players being placed below Double-A Bowie, it might not be long before some of the fruits of the trade are at Camden Yards.

Here's how soon that might happen.

Yusniel Díaz

The 21-year-old Díaz was the clear centerpiece of the trade. Considering that he's hit at Double-A already this year and the Orioles will likely try to quickly show the trade as a success, he could end up in Baltimore when rosters expand in September. Though he’s relatively green in professional baseball after signing out of Cuba in 2015, he signed at age 19 before that December’s Rule 5 draft. This year’s draft will be his fourth, so he would be eligible and need to be added to the 40-man roster. That could make it easy to add him during the season.

Breyvic Valera

A utility infielder who is already on the 40-man roster, Valera will likely get an opportunity quickly. While there’s a glut of those types at Triple-A Norfolk, his newness will likely help distinguish him.

Rylan Bannon

Bannon is in his first full professional season, so there’s no roster rush for him. He’ll be tested at Bowie after a strong first half in the Dodgers system, but because he’s already in Double-A and the Orioles have no high-minors infield prospects other than Ryan Mountcastle to speak of, there’s no one holding him back. If he keeps hitting, he could be in the conversation for late 2019 or 2020.

Dean Kremer

A breakout starter with one of the best strikeout rates in the minors, Kremer already has one Double-A start under his belt and has plenty at his disposal to help him succeed. As a college pick from 2016, he is eligible for the 2019 Rule 5 draft, so he could push to be added to the 40-man roster next season if he keeps up what he’s done this year.

Zach Pop

A hard-throwing sinker/slider reliever, Pop will be pitching at his third level once he debuts for Bowie. While the Orioles have shown a willingness to grab relievers from any level, the combination of possible bullpen needs next year and Pop’s stuff might make him a 2019 bullpen candidate by midseason.