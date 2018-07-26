Night of firsts with new clubs for former Orioles Manny Machado, Zach Britton

It was night of firsts for a pair of former Orioles on Thursday.

Playing in his seventh game with the Los Angeles Dodgers after being dealt for five prospects, Manny Machado hit his first homer in Dodger blue, taking a first-pitch fastball from starter Anibal Sanchez deep to left-center in the third inning of L.A.’s 8-2 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Later Thursday, Zach Britton, traded to the New York Yankees on Tuesday night for three prospects, entered in relief for the first time with his new team and pitched a perfect eighth inning. The two-time All-Star sandwiched a strikeout of All-Star catcher Salvador Pérez with a pair of groundouts off his signature sinker, helping New York top the Kansas City Royals, 7-2.

Machado, who’s batting .258/.361/.452 with the Dodgers, has yet to make his home debut with Los Angeles. The Dodgers return Monday from a 10-game road trip to start the All-Star break to begin a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodgers Stadium.

Meanwhile, Britton will soon reunite with his former teammates, as the Orioles open a two-game series against the Yankees in New York on Tuesday night. Britton won’t return to Camden Yards with the Yankees until Aug. 24.