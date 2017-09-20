Machado, Beckham out of Orioles lineup for series finale against Red Sox

The Orioles starting lineup had a different look to it Wednesday night, with third baseman Manny Machado sidelined by a case of the flu and shortstop Tim Beckham forced to take the night off after having an abscessed tooth extracted.

Rookie outfielder Austin Hays took Beckham’s place in the leadoff spot and J.J. Hardy was back at shortstop. Ryan Flaherty replaced Machado at third base.

Manager Buck Showalter said he hoped Machado and Beckham would be available Thursday, but said Machado will only return when he is free of his full-body flu symptoms.

“It’s something that we’ve been dealing with for about two weeks,” Showalter said, “that our guys have been fighting through. He’s pretty sick. That’s what that’s all about.”

Hays’ leadoff debut: Showalter was asked if he was looking for an opportunity to see Hays at the top of the lineup after watching him enter Wednesday hitting .304 in his first 10 game appearances at the other end of the batting order.

“More necessity,” Showalter said, “but through necessity sometimes you find out other things. You look at the walk totals. There are certain categories of young players that always change in the big leagues and go up. I’m hoping that his walk totals go up.

“If not him, then who? Who’s the other option, because we looked at it for about 45 minutes. It was a fun lineup.”

Tanner Scott update: Highly regarded pitching prospect Tanner Scott will get an opportunity to make his major league debut at some point over the next 11 days.

“He’s going to pitch before the season’s over,” Showalter said. “When? I’m waiting for a game situation to cooperate. He had a light work day [Wednesday]. We’re keeping him on the mound … keeping him throwing.”

Could he get a limited-innings start?

“I wouldn’t [rule] anything out,” Showalter said. “It’s actually crossed my mind, as a lot of things have where our pitching’s concerned. So, it has crossed my mind.”

Around the horn: Trey Mancini will be at the Babe Ruth Birthplace & Museum on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a question-and-answer session, and a meet and greet with fans. … Tuesday night’s game was only the sixth at Camden Yards this year in which neither team hit a home run. It was the 250th homerless game at Camden Yards since the ballpark opened, according to STATS LLC, and the Orioles are 125-124-1 in those games.

peter.schmuck@baltsun.com

twitter.com/schmuckstop