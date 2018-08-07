LionTree, a company that has guided Verizon and Snapchat, is now a 'significant' investor in Ripken Baseball

Cal Ripken Jr.’s mission to teach children about sports will have a powerful media- and tech-minded investor going forward.

LionTree, a global investment and merchant bank focused on the technology, media and telecommunications sectors, has made a “significant minority investment” in the Orioles great and Baseball Hall of Famer’s youth sports company, Ripken Holdings LLC (or Ripken Baseball), LionTree announced Tuesday.

Aryeh B. Bourkoff, LionTree’s CEO and founder, has guided tech giants behind the curtains, consulting on deals between Charter Communications and Time Warner Cable, Snap Inc. (Snapchat)’s public offering and Verizon’s purchase of AOL and Yahoo, according to the New York Times. He will serve on Ripken’s board of directors.

Ripken Baseball, however, isn’t the first sports venture Bourkoff and LionTree have taken. The company also has investments in The Athletic, FuboTV and Second Spectrum. It also advised mobile scorekeeping company Gamechanger as it was sold to Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“I am proud of the way we have been able to grow and expand all that Ripken Baseball does, and now with this investment and long-term partnership with LionTree we can accelerate the growth plans and enhance our digital presence to reach even more people who share our passion,” Ripken said in a statement. “We can do that much more with terrific partners, and we view LionTree as just such a partner. Having Aryeh Bourkoff join our board brings a level of experience and expertise to our team that is unmatched. Our team is very excited and optimistic about the future of our organization and all that we look to accomplish in the years ahead.”

