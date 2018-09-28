Adam Jones named Most Valuable Oriole before what could be his last homestand in Baltimore

Orioles outfielder Adam Jones will mark what could be his final homestand in Baltimore by receiving the Louis M. Hatter Most Valuable Oriole Award.

Jones, a pending free agent, is batting .281 with 15 home runs this season as one of the lone remaining veterans on a team that saw many of its top stars traded away midseason. He’s wrapping up his 11th season with the club.

Only players currently in the organization are eligible, which is voted on by local media, and the following players also received votes: Richard Bleier, Dylan Bundy, Andrew Cashner, Alex Cobb, Mychal Givens, Mark Trumbo, and Jonathan Villar.

Jones will receive the award Sunday at Camden Yards ahead of the season finale with the Houston Astros.

