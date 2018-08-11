Orioles notes: Gilmartin called up to bolster bullpen for doubleheader

In the wake of Friday night’s bullpen-taxing loss to the Boston Red Sox, the Orioles called up 28-year-old left-hander Sean Gilmartin from Triple-A Norfolk to deepen the bullpen for Saturday’s day-night doubleheader.

Left-handed reliever Donnie Hart was optioned to make room for him on the 25-man roster.

Gilmartin produced a solid 2015 season as a middle reliever for the New York Mets after being taken in the Rule 5 draft in December 2014. He appeared in 50 games, going 3-2 with a 2.67 ERA and has a combined 3-3 record and 4.14 ERA over parts of three seasons with the Mets.

He was signed as a free agent by the Orioles on July 13 after he was released out of the St. Louis Cardinals farm system. He was 4-2 with a 4.66 ERA in 24 games with Triple-A Memphis and was 2-0 with a 3.14 ERA in seven appearances with the Tides.

Mullins on the move

New Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins was sitting at a new locker in the clubhouse Saturday morning — right next to Adam Jones.

Mullins said he did not ask for a change and manager Buck Showalter said that he didn’t order it, so it apparently is the work of Jones, who has been mentoring Mullins since spring training.

Hall of Fame ceremony

Brian Roberts and Fred Manfra will be inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame in an on-field ceremony before the second game of the doubleheader. Each met with reporters Friday and spoke glowingly about honor.

Manfra said it is particularly thrilling to be going in with Roberts.

“It’s such a pleasure to go in with Brian Roberts,’’ Manfra said. “I had the great opportunity to broadcast just about every Brian Roberts game, because from the time he came to the time he left for those dreaded Yankees I had the opportunity to broadcast Brian.

“What Brian accomplished in his career was just sensational. … What Brian Roberts accomplished off the field and still accomplishes off the field is even greater than what he did as an Oriole on the field. He’s a great example of what professional athletes should be in their communities.”

The bad with the good

Rookie reliever Evan Phillips’ Oriole Park debut Friday night didn’t go very well, but he said he was thrilled to get the opportunity.

“It gave me chills running out to the mound running out to the mound for the first time here at Camden Yards,’’ he said. “Obviously, I wish the outing would have gone a little bit better. I started off well I think, but walking Brock Holt and hitting Steve Pearce really set myself behind the eight-ball, with guys like [Jackie] Bradley [Jr.] and [Mookie] Betts coming up in the order.

“I thought I made mostly good pitches and I’ll try to build on that.”

Phillips debuted for the Orioles in Texas and pitched two perfect innings. He has struggled in his other two appearances.

So, does a young pitcher learn more from the good outings or the bad ones?

“Actually both of them are what you’re going to experience up here, so you’ve got to pull something out of both of them,’’ Showalter said. “Mistakes get so punctuated here. The eighth-hole hitter’s got 20 home runs sometimes. That’s one of the big differences between the National League and the American League and not because we’re playing the Red Sox.”

