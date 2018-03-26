Former Oriole Albert Belle reportedly arrested at spring training game

Former Orioles outfielder Albert Belle was reportedly arrested Sunday during a spring training game in Scottsdale, Ariz.

According to Matt Rodewald of Fox 10 Phoenix, Belle, 51, was charged with two counts of indecent exposure, one count of DUI and one count of extreme DUI. The extreme DUI count means Belle's blood alcohol content was measured at 0.08 or more.

Rodewald tweeted a picture of Belle's mugshot while posting the news on Twitter.

The New York Daily News reported that Belle, 51, was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office jail, whose jurisdiction covers the San Francisco Giants training hub in Scottsdale.

The Daily News said the circumstances behind the weekend arrest were not immediately clear and that local authorities did not respond to a request for comment.

Belle spent the 10 weeks in 1990 receiving treatment for alcoholism at the Cleveland Clinic.

A five-time All-Star outfielder, Belle was one of the most feared hitters of the 1990s, winning five Silver Slugger awards and leading the American League in RBIs three times and homers once. In 1995, he became the first player to hit 50 doubles and 50 home runs in a season.

Karl Merton Ferron / The Baltimore Sun Orioles outfielder Albert Belle autographs memorabilia during spring training Feb. 24, 2001, at Fort Lauderdale Stadium. Orioles outfielder Albert Belle autographs memorabilia during spring training Feb. 24, 2001, at Fort Lauderdale Stadium. (Karl Merton Ferron / The Baltimore Sun)

A Cleveland Indian from 1989 to 1996, he played for the Chicago White Sox in 1997 and 1998 and finished his career with the Orioles.

The Orioles made him the majors' highest-paid player, giving him five-year, $65 million deal for the 1999 season. He played two seasons here before degenerative hip osteoarthritis forced him to retire in spring training 2001 at age 34.

Belle's career was marked by controversy.

In 1994, he was suspended seven games in 1994 for using a corked bat and then sending Indians teammate and future Oriole Jason Grimsley to break into the locked umpires' dressing room and replace the evidence.

In 1996, he was fined after knocking down Milwaukee Brewers infielder Fernando Viña on the base paths.

A year later, he reached a settlement in principle in a damage action filed by a teenager after a Halloween egg-throwing incident.