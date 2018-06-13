Drink your Orioles pain away: This Baltimore bar is offering free shots every time Chris Davis gets a hit

A bar in Baltimore is trying to lighten the mood around Orioles first baseman Chris Davis’ historically poor season, with the help of alcohol.

Bartenders Pub, at 2218 Boston St., is offering customers free Dr. Pepper shooters for every hit Davis gets. The customer must be present at the bar to redeem the shooter.

This season, the 32-year-old slugger is batting .150 with 15 RBIs, 10 runs and eight extra-base hits, including four home runs. He has struck out 86 times and is on pace to finish with 26 runs, which would barely beat Leo Cardenas of the 1972 California Angels for the fewest runs in a season in MLB history. Cardenas had 25.

Davis’ struggles has four more years left on his contract after the current season and is scheduled to be paid $23 million per year. He has not played in three of the team’s last five games.

