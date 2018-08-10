Orioles call up outfield prospect Cedric Mullins, who will start in center friday with Adam Jones' blessing

Orioles outfield prospect Cedric Mullins earned his first major league call-up Friday, the team has announced, making him the first homegrown prospect to debut since the team traded its brightest stars and began a rebuilding process.

The 24-year-old Mullins will start at center field, with incumbent Adam Jones making his first start in right field since before he joined the Orioles ahead of the 2008 season. Mullins said Jones has been in constant contact about the transition and provided his blessing. Just as Mullins was taken to his locker to meet with the local media, Jones walked through the clubhouse and gave him a hug to welcome him.

“It’s huge,” Mullins said. “Coming from a guy with 10 years under his belt, being a huge veteran, a huge team leader for all these years, being in direct contact with him for a huge moment in both of our careers, it’s been amazing. … “He’s been very supportive with me playing center field. We’ve had a lot of contact about it, with him just kind of guiding me through that process.”

Mullins hadn’t played since Monday at Triple-A Norfolk due to illness, and said after the Tides’ game Thursday night, manager Ron Johnson called him into his office and asked how he was feeling. When Mullins said he was feeling good, Johnson told him, ‘guess what, you’re going to feel great—you’re going to the bigs.’

“It caught me kind of for surprise,” Mullins said. “I’ve just been taking it all in ever since.”

Mullins was hitting .267 with 25 extra-base hits in 59 games for Norfolk after earning a promotion from Double-A Bowie by batting .313 with 23 extra-base hits there. Mullins has stolen 21 bases in 22 tries over the two stops, and was the No. 10 prospect in the system in Baseball America’s midseason rankings.

Mullins, a 13th-round pick in the 2015 draft out of Campbell University, will become the 50th player used by the Orioles this season.

He will wear uniform No. 3, according to the Orioles, and will bat ninth Friday in his major league debut. He said he’ll try to treat it like any other game.

“It is hard to do, but talking to all the guys, I’m going to continue to remind myself that it’s a game,” Mullins said. “It’s the same game I’ve been playing for a long time, just a bigger stadium.”

The Orioles also announced Friday that they’ve designated infielder Danny Valencia for assignment.

