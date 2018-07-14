Catcher Austin Wynns gets a second chance to make a good first impression on Orioles

Catcher Austin Wynns rejoined the major league club Saturday after the Orioles optioned top catching prospect Chance Sisco back to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday night.

Sisco, 23, has struggled at the plate and manager Buck Showalter said before Saturday’s game that he wants him to go back down for however long it takes to get comfortable both at the plate and behind it.

“Just trying to get him going,” Showalter said. “Just from a mental standpoint as much as anything. We know he’s a better hitter than he’s shown here. He’s caught and called the game. He’s grown. He’s covered himself throwing people out. It’s just trying to get his bat going a little bit. We think a lot of him. We’d just like to see him have some extended success down there.”

That could provide an opportunity for Wynns, 27, to improve his standing in the organization. He was up for most of June and played in 10 games — eight starts — but batted just .192 with a home run among five hits in 26 at-bats. Sisco was batting .195 with two homers and 16 RBIs in 149 at-bats.

Wynns said he learned a lot during that first month in the majors.

“On the mental side of the game, keeping it slow … keeping it simple,” he said. “That is the key in this game, because the game speeds up so fast.”

Wynns could be on his own Norfolk shuttle the rest of the year, but he apparently has prepared himself for that possibility.

“My mentality will not change,” Wynns said. “They will do what they want to do, but I will do whatever I can and be the guy I am. That’s what got me here. I won’t change. I will try to get better every day and do whatever’s best for the club.”

