After blowing lead, Orioles beat A's, 8-7, on Machado's walk-off homer in 12th to take series

It took most of the month, but the Orioles finally held on to win a series after taking the first game in each of their series openers in August.

The O’s defeated the Oakland Athletics, 8-7, on Manny Machado’s walk-off home run in the 12th inning Wednesday afternoon before 20,072, ending a string of four series that began with a victory and ended with a series loss or — in one case — a four-game split.

But it wasn’t exactly cause for celebration. The Orioles blew a big lead to cost starter Dylan Bundy a win and closer Zach Britton blew a save for the first time since Sept. 20, 2015 — ending his American League-record string of 60 successful conversions.

It was also revealed that Britton will undergo an MRI Thursday to investigate the reason for lingering soreness in his left knee

The bleeding finally stopped when Miguel Castro (3-1) came on in relief of Britton to get the last two outs of the ninth inning and send the game into extra innings.

“Hard-fought game,’’ manager Buck Showalter said. “I knew, these day games like this, it’s a challenge. And Dylan was real good, Miguel was real good and Mike (Givens) got us out of a jam there in the seventh inning. A lot of little things. You can go back and dissect that game forever, but bottom line is we scored one more than they did in same number of innings.”

Machado, leading off the 12th, ended the four-hour, 20-minute game by hitting a breaking pitch from Simon Castro to left-center field, where it barely eluded leaping left fielder Khris Davis. It was Machado’s 28th homer of the season.

“It was good to get that win,’’ said Machado, who took over sole possession of the team home run lead. “It was tough today. They came back and gave us a hell of a game. Any time after a big comeback like that, winning the ballgame is going to help us going into our next series.”

Bundy was dominant through his first six innings and rookie outfielder Trey Mancini provided a big chunk of his offensive support with a mammoth three-run home run in the fourth inning.

The Orioles, desperately trying to position themselves for a September run at one of the American League wild-card slots, won five of their first seven games in August, but needed Wednesday's victory to even their record for the month at 11-11. They had slipped 4½ games out of the second wild-card berth with Tuesday night’s loss.

They started slowly again Wednesday, managing just one hit off A’s starter Daniel Gossett through the first three innings, but batted around in the fourth to take a four-run lead. Welington Castillo countered an A’s run in the sixth with a long two-run shot off reliever Daniel Coulombe — his 14th homer of the year — but the resulting five-run lead was not as safe as it first appeared.

Bundy faltered in the seventh, giving up three straight hits and a run to open the inning before giving way to reliever Mychal Givens, who allowed one of the two inherited runners to score but got away with the O’s still holding a three-run lead. He was less fortunate in the eighth, walking the leadoff batter and allowing a two-run home run to Matt Joyce to build some suspense.

Enter Britton in the ninth to allow three consecutive hits to open the innings and a game-tying sacrifice fly before Castro came on to hold it there. Castro allowed two hits and no runs in 3 2/3 innings to earn the victory.

It was still a quality start for Bundy, who allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out eight, but was not involved in the decision.

See photos of Orioles games this month.

The man-child delivers: Mancini had been in a bit of an offensive funk coming into the series. He had just two hits in 30 at-bats in his previous seven games, but hit safely in all three of the games against the A’s. He saved his biggest swing for the finale, launching a moon shot that might have eclipsed the afternoon sun on its way over the center-field fence. The three-run blast was his first homer since Aug.14 and raised his RBI total to 65.

Beckham’s latest multihit game: Tim Beckham wasn’t around when the Orioles’ theme song was “We Won’t Stop,” but he apparently understands the concept. He hasn’t stopped hitting since he got here and he had three more hits Wednesday. It was his 13th multihit effort in 22 games with the Orioles. He’s batting .421 as an Oriole with five home runs, nine doubles, two triples and 22 runs scored.

Boog leads off again: Athletics rookie Boog Powell was in the leadoff spot for the second game in a row and had another multihit performance. He has batted leadoff four times since being traded by the Seattle Mariners back to the A’s and has hit safely in all four of them, batting .474 (9-for-19).

