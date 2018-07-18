What they're saying about Manny Machado going to the Los Angeles Dodgers

A look at what they’re saying about the Orioles trade of Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for five players.

The Baltimore Sun’s Peter Schmuck didn’t seem surprised.

“This is how it always figured to end. The clock started running when Machado made his major league debut Aug. 9, 2012, and it was always going to run out at some point this year.”

Dave Sheinin of The Washington Post writes that in his six years with The Orioles, Machado “did just about all anyone in Baltimore could have asked.”

Though Sheinin called the Orioles’ decision to trade Machado “sound,” given the team’s circumstances and the player’s free agency, “the Orioles are at a low-water point in the franchise’s recent history, if not its entire history.”

Jon Tayler, of SI.com writes that the trade “establishes the Dodgers as the NL’s World Series favorite. This isn’t the rich getting the richer; this is the ultra-wealthy buying a bank.”

Bill Shaikin and Andy McCullough of The LA Times said Machado doesn’t exactly fill a “void” in the team’s roster. “

The Dodgers’ greatest need is pitching. But, with a scarcity of top-flight pitching available in trade, the Dodgers decided to improve their team with the best player they could get.”

Fans took to Twitter to express their reaction to the news.

