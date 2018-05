The Orioles return to Camden Yards Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals after an 0-6 West Coast road trip that left them with an 8-26 record, tied for the worst in Major League Baseball. The team they are tied with? The Cincinnati Reds, who have already fired their manager this season.

Losers of 12 of 14 overall, and 20 of their past 24 games, the Orioles have a nine-game homestand. They face the Royals, Rays and Phillies. They should get All-Star second baseman Jonathan Schoop back on Tuesday.