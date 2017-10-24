World Series predictions: Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Here’s how our baseball writers and editors see the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers:

Eduardo A. Encina, Orioles reporter

Astros in 7

Home cooking has prevailed so far for each of these teams, but the Astros are well-equipped to steal one at Dodger Stadium, especially if Justin Verlander gets the ball in Game 2. The momentum of Houston's gritty ALCS win springboards the Astros to their first World Series title in a classic series.

Josh Land, Orioles editor

Astros in 7

How often do you get the absolute best teams of the regular season overcoming the unpredictable minefields of the Division Series and Championship Series? It might not be New York-LA, but this is a dream series in terms of quality of baseball. Could go either way, but the Astros seem slightly more tested and will claim a memorable one.

Jon Meoli, Orioles reporter

Dodgers in six

After years of near-misses, a Dodgers team that shrewdly fixed its one flaw — the bullpen — will win the title that a team of this caliber deserves. That will be the difference between two young, talented teams with elite rotations.

Peter Schmuck, Orioles columnist

Dodgers in 6

The Astros are the feel-good story of October for a lot of reasons, but the Dodgers have been the more dominant team in the postseason and they've got the home-field advantage. Either way, it figures to be a very exciting series with some great characters on both teams.