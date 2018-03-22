Where do the Orioles rank among MLB's tortured franchises?

For some of us, 1983 doesn’t feel that long ago. But in baseball terms, 35 years is a vast expanse.

Cal Ripken Jr. was a baby-faced 22 when the Orioles’ last World Series season kicked off. He’s been in the Hall of Fame for 11 years now. The steroid era came and went in that period. The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs ended the game’s most famous curses. Adam Jones, a veteran leader on the current Orioles, was still almost two years from being born when the franchise last ended its season with a champagne celebration.

Anyway, you get the point. It’s been a long time, and in the years since the Orioles last won, 20 franchises have claimed at least one World Series title. But that means they’re keeping company with nine other teams that have not.

Where do the Orioles rank among these 10 when it comes to the misery they’ve inflicted on themselves and their fans? Read on for an unscientific ranking.

10) Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays feel like a bit of a cheat because they did not stumble into existence until 1998, a full 15 years into the Orioles’ championship-free period. But give them credit for stumbling with gusto. They lost at least 90 games in each of their first 10 seasons and created one of the most lifeless home environments in the sport.

That said, the Rays became downright formidable from 2008 to 2013, when they made the playoffs four times and reached a World Series, which they lost in five games. They even generated some sabermetric buzz as the evolutionary successor to the “Moneyball” Oakland Athletics.

The Rays have trended back toward mediocrity in recent seasons, but their failings don’t carry the gravitas to put them high on this list. If they still haven’t won a championship in 20 years, then we’ll talk.

9) Colorado Rockies

The Rockies also lose misery points because they’ve only been around since 1993. They’re an odd case because they achieved respectability almost right away with a winning record in their third season, but they’ve won 90 or more games just twice in 25 years. They’ve made four playoff appearances and were swept in the 2007 World Series.

So, Colorado fans have been subjected to a lot of mediocre baseball despite the presence of offensive stars such as Larry Walker, Todd Helton and Nolan Arenado.

The Rockies face the eternal Coors Field conundrum. It’s the game’s most offense-friendly park and a cool setting, but the franchise has always struggled to tailor a roster to the extreme environment.

Colorado did win 87 games last year, so the hopelessness there is at a relative low ebb.

8) Texas Rangers

They began life as the Washington Senators in 1961 before moving to Texas in 1972. Remarkably enough, they didn’t make the playoffs a single time until 1996.

Then they began torturing their fans in a different way, building gifted young clubs that couldn’t get over the hump.

The Rangers made the playoffs three times in four years between 1996 and 1999 and then five times in seven years between 2010 and 2016. They made the World Series in 2010 and 2011, losing to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games the latter year. Their teams have packed plenty of star power, from Nolan Ryan to Iván Rodríguez to Adrián Beltré.

No championships in 57 years screams hopeless, but the strong performance in recent years keeps them from the depths of futility.

7) Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles’ story differs from many on the list in that it’s truly a narrative of contrast. From 1960 to 1985, they were the most consistent club in baseball, posting 24 winning records in 26 years and making the playoffs eight times in that period. They were the emblem of baseball intelligence for an entire generation.

But in the more than three decades since, they’ve been a losing team more often than not. They dropped their first 21 games in 1988, finished below .500 every year from 1998 through 2011 and came truly close to a World Series return just once, in 1997.

The Orioles would have challenged the top of this list six years ago, before Buck Showalter, Adam Jones and Co. led a renaissance. But with the core of those recent teams in danger of breaking up, fans fear a return to mediocrity or worse, and 1983 feels further and further away.

6) Pittsburgh Pirates

Of all the teams on the list, the Pirates have the most in common with the Orioles. Their World Series drought is four years longer (fittingly, they beat Baltimore for that title in 1979). They sprung to life for two bursts of playoff success, one from 1990 to 1992 and the other from 2013 to 2015. But they posted losing records for 20 straight years between those two oases. They also play in an acclaimed downtown ballpark and have toiled in the shadow of a more successful NFL franchise.

They got an extra kick in the teeth when their greatest modern star, Barry Bonds, left for San Francisco in his prime.

It’s the familiar story of a proud franchise struggling for a consistent identity in the modern game.

5) Washington Nationals

Which dispirits a fan base more? A desperately mediocre club or a talent-laden one that consistently disappoints in the playoffs?