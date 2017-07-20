Manager Buck Showalter hasn't looked at the standings, and he expects the Orioles to do the same

A reporter tried to ask Buck Showalter about the Orioles’ record — four games below .500 — and playoff standing — 3 1/2 games out of an American League wild-card berth — before Thursday night’s series finale against the Texas Rangers.

The manager didn’t let him finish.

“I didn’t know that, so thanks, you burst my bubble,” Showalter joked. “Now I’m depressed again.”

Showalter said he hasn’t looked at the standings in about three weeks, and he expects his players and organization to have the same approach.

“We’re trying to win our division and be the last team standing — it’s as simple as that,” Showalter said. “We’re trying to win more games than anybody in our division and win as many games as we can and try to play more home games than away games.

“This is July … The math part of it doesn’t really figure into my thinking anyway right now.”

Before that question, another reporter asked Showalter whether he felt a “dark cloud” over the players and organization — having lost six of nine games to start July and then suffering a three-game sweep against the Chicago Cubs out of the All-Star break — had disappeared with three wins to start the Rangers series.

Showalter rejected that notion, too.

“We can’t live in that world,” Showalter said. “I know fans may feel like it, and rightfully so, but if [Rangers Thursday night starter] Cole Hamels is on top of his game, does that mean the black cloud comes back?”

Instead, Showalter said the Orioles’ shortcomings have often been “self-inflicted.” He said poor starting pitching — the entire staff has combined for the second-worst ERA (5.07) in the major leagues — has hampered the offense, defense and bullpen.

So, the manager said the Orioles’ focus through the next few months would be fixing internal problems as they aim to keep pace with their postseason aspirations.

“I’ve said many times, September is an eternity,” Showalter said. “Late July, August really tests your mettle, so we’ll see. Our curiosity will be rewarded, unless we get rained out for two months.”

