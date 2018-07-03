With the Orioles in Philadelphia, Machado trade talk will dominate the two-game series

The Orioles are in Philadelphia for a two-game series beginning Tuesday. They will run into a lot of old friends in the Phillies’ front office.

President of baseball operations Andy MacPhail was a former Orioles general manager; Phillies farm director Joe Jordan led the Orioles’ amateur scouting department; and Phillies vice president and general manager Matt Klentak was the Orioles’ director of baseball operations under MacPhail. That’s just some of the former Baltimore front office personnel in Philadelphia.

They have the Phillies just three games back in the National League East and right in the middle of the wild-card battle. A big-time producer on the left side of the infield would do wonders for the Phillies.

Just coincidentally, the best player available in trade who can fill a huge void for the Phillies is Orioles shortstop Manny Machado.

When the Orioles arrive in Philadelphia the media will be relentless speculating on the Phillies’ chances to land Machado. Talk radio is a favorite pastime in the city. Do the Phillies give up prospects now or do they wait until Machado hits free agency after the season?

The Orioles have less than a month — the deadline is July 31 — to trade Machado and point the franchise toward the future. Getting the Phillies to give up some of their top prospects would be a good start.