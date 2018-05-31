Thursday night's Orioles-Yankees game delayed by threat of heavy rain

With the Baltimore area under a flash flood watch until early Friday morning and storms coming in from western Maryland, the Orioles and Yankees game didn’t start at 7:05 p.m. as scheduled Thursday night because of the threat of rain.
According to the National Weather Service, storms could dump 2 to 4 inches of rain in some areas as both thunderstorms and showers continue until 2 a.m.
With that in mind, the team delayed the start of the game so as not to get the respective starting pitchers — Andrew Cashner and Sonny Gray — warmed up without the game set to begin on time.
The Orioles have started two games in a rain delay this season, with a third postponed well before first pitch. On April 28, they had a half-hour rain delay against the Detroit Tigers before play began. On May 15, the Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies began in a delay that lasted for nearly three hours before the game was postponed.