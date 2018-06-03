Orioles-Yankees game Sunday postponed due to weather, to be played as part of split doubleheader Aug. 25

Just as a windy rain began falling Sunday morning at Camden Yards, the Orioles decided not to risk the weather and postpone their series finale with the Yankees before gates could even open.

The game will be made up as the 1:05 p.m. game of a split-admission doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 25, with the regularly-scheduled game that day to be played at 7:05 p.m.

All tickets to the June 3 game will be honored for that afternoon game, and fans who cannot attend must exchange their tickets on a dollar-for-dollar basis by mail or to the Camden Yards Box Office.

Weather has played a major factor in the Orioles season so far, with this the fourth home postponement in a little over two months. Thursday's series-opener with the Yankees was also postponed to be played as a single-admission doubleheader on July 9. They also have a rescheduled game with the Philadelphia Phillies to be played on July 12 at 6:05 p.m.

The Orioles expect to push their pitching back a day because of the rainout, meaning Alex Cobb and Dylan Bundy will pitch Tuesday and Wednesday at Citi Field against the New York Mets.

