Orioles on deck: What to watch Saturday at Yankees, plus lineups, broadcast info and more

Orioles (3-5) vs. Yankees (4-4)

Where: Yankee Stadium, New York

First pitch: 1:05 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 The Fan

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Chris Tillman (0-1, 9.00 ERA) vs. Yankees RHP Sonny Gray (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Rasmus to DL, Yacabonis up

The Orioles called up right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday after using five relievers in Friday’s 14-inning win over the Yankees. To make room on the roster, outfielder Colby Rasmus has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip flexor strain.

Yacabonis, 26, had a 4.35 ERA in 14 appearances with the Orioles last season. Rasmus has struggled, striking out 13 times in 23 plate appearances.

What to watch

1. A winning streak. The Orioles have now won consecutive games for the first time this season, and have done so in a place they struggled greatly in 2017. The Orioles went 2-8 and allowed 10.2 runs per game at Yankee Stadium last season. They’ve already matched that win total in just two tries while allowing five runs in 23 innings. See if they can win their third straight in the Bronx on Saturday afternoon.

2. Tillman time. Chris Tillman takes the mound looking to rebound from allowing four runs in four innings in his season debut. The question is, if Tillman continues down that path, how much of a leash does he get? He could use a strong start Saturday to begin to put his nightmare 2017 behind him.

3. Machado mash. Manny Machado went from batting .222 to .313 in one day after going 4-for-5 with two homers and two walks Friday night. It will be worth watching to see if that’s the start of a breakout for Machado, who had a terrific spring before a slow start to the regular season.

Orioles lineup

LF Trey Mancini

SS Manny Machado

2B Jonathan Schoop

CF Adam Jones

1B Chris Davis

3B Tim Beckham

DH Pedro Álvarez

RF Anthony Santander

C Chance Sisco

Yankees lineup

CF Brett Gardner

RF Aaron Judge

DH Giancarlo Stanton

SS Didi Gregorius

1B Tyler Austin

3B Miguel Andújar

LF Jace Peterson

C Austin Romine

2B Ronald Torreyes

