Orioles observations: Judge hits 2 homers -- one them 495 feet -- giving him 8 vs. O's this season

The only good news for the Orioles about their 14-3 loss to the New York Yankees is that they won't have to face the Yankees — or see rookie slugger Aaron Judge — again until the first week in September.

The Yankees hit four homers Sunday and a total of 12 in the three-game series — two of them by Judge to give him a major league-leading 21 home runs this season.

"He's a good player," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of Judge. "Believe me, I can break it down all you want to, but he's a big, strong man who puts some pretty good swings on baseballs and is making guys pay for a lot of mistakes we're making. I don't feel like [he's] picking on us. He's been doing it to everybody. … Well, maybe a little more to us."

In 12 games against the Orioles, Judge is hitting .475 (19-for-40) and has eight homers, four doubles, 16 RBIs and eight walks. He also had a two-homer game against the Orioles on April 28 in a 14-11, 10-inning New York at Yankee Stadium.

And Judge's eight homers against the Orioles are the second most by a Yankees player against any opponent in one season since the divisional era began in 1969. He has seven remaining meetings with the Orioles this season in which he can match Graig Nettles' record of 10, set in 1974 against the Cleveland Indians.

One of those homers Sunday, a solo blast off Orioles right-hander Logan Verrett in the sixth inning, landed near the concourse above the left-field bleachers and was estimated at 495 feet, according to Statcast, making it the longest in the majors this season.

Judge's first home run had an exit velocity of 118.6 mph. Judge has five of the majors' six hardest-hit balls — according to exit velocity numbers by Statcast — this season. And three of those have come against the Orioles, including his two-run homer off Chris Tillman on Saturday that went 121.1 mph, making it the hardest-hit ball in the majors this season.

Judge, who was 4-for-4 on Sunday, added a two-run homer in the seventh, an opposite-field line drive that was his majors-leading 21st homer of the season.

Road woes

Sunday's loss was the Orioles' ninth straight on the road, and their 13th in their past 14 games away from Camden Yards.

The Orioles have not won on the road since a 13-11 victory in Detroit in 13 innings on May 16, and are 10-20 on the road.

Counting two games they lost in Washington — one of the games was made up Thursday night — the Orioles have lost five straight series away from Baltimore.

Through 29 games on the road, the Orioles' staff ERA is 6.02, the worst mark in the majors. The second-to-last San Diego Padres' road ERA is 5.39.

Orioles' only offense comes in third

The Orioles rallied with three runs in the third inning by starting the inning with four consecutive doubles off Yankees starter Chad Green.

Shortstop J.J. Hardy opened the inning with a double, which was followed by run-scoring doubles by Rubén Tejada, Seth Smith and Jonathan Schoop.

The rally cut the Yankees' lead to 5-3, but the Orioles were unable to muster any more runs in that inning as Adam Jones grounded out to the pitcher and Mark Trumbo and Chris Davis struck out swinging.

The four doubles in four consecutive plate appearances marked the first time the Orioles have done that since Aug. 26, 2011, against the Yankees (Ryan Adams, Nolan Reimold, Matt Angle and Robert Andino).

