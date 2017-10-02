With small margin for error, Orioles focus on getting back to winning ways in 2018

In fielding playoff teams three times over a five-year span before this season, the Orioles consistently proved wrong the prognosticators who regularly predicted they’d be a last-place team in the American League East.

Now, as the Orioles look forward from their first losing season since 2011 — they won 14 fewer games than last year’s wild-card team — the front office is banking on building a playoff contender for 2018 in the same resourceful way it has in recent years.

Executive vice president Dan Duquette has made it clear he’s focused on a reload and not a rebuild, but a rebound might be more fitting.

But if this season taught the Orioles anything, it’s that many things must go their way to make the postseason. This season, they benefited from league parity — the five AL playoff teams were the only ones with a winning record — a fact that enabled them to be within one game of the final playoff spot as late as Sept. 7.

“There’s two teams from the [AL] East … in the playoffs this year, always the toughest division,” Duquette said. “The margin for error that we have is very small, it’s razor thin, so if you’re going to have a good team, you have to do a lot of things well. We did some things well this year, and some things we’ve got to work on and do things better in the future.”

The Orioles are a team built on power hitting, a stellar bullpen and iron-clad defense to cover a rotation that pitches to contact, but that formula didn’t lead to the same success as in recent years, resulting in the team’s first last-place division finish under Duquette and manager Buck Showalter.

“So finally this year they can say, ‘I told you so?’ Finally?” Showalter said, alluding to the prognosticators.

Showalter conceded that many things didn’t go the Orioles’ way in 2017, but he said a significant number of those things are correctable.

“Anything I say sounds like an excuse,” Showalter said. “I don't want to talk about injuries. I don’t want to talk about underperformance and other stuff. It’s all pertinent. I’m more interested in attacking the things that are self-inflicted and all the things that contributed to that. … I’m not saying it’s easy to identify the problem. There’s certain things you can see statistically, but there’s so much more that goes into it. We weren't a perfect club in ’13, ’14, ’15, ’16, but we overcame some of the challenges that ballclubs face. You look at Cleveland and some of these teams that have had big years. They’re not perfect, but they’ve been able to identify and attack the problems. That’s what we’ve got ahead of us.”

One thing most of the 10 major league playoff teams have in common is strong starting pitching. In fact, each of the top eight clubs in starting rotation ERA are playoff teams — the only exceptions being the Colorado Rockies (16th) and Minnesota Twins (19th), who are wild-card teams that fit the Orioles’ mold more than the others.

The Orioles’ starting rotation ERA this season was 5.70, last among the 30 major league clubs.

Only two Orioles starters — cornerstone right-handers Dylan Bundy and Kevin Gausman — are guaranteed to return in 2018. Right-handers Ubaldo Jiménez and Chris Tillman are eligible for free agency, and while the Orioles carry a $12 million club option on left-hander Wade Miley, it appears the team is more likely to give him his $500,000 buyout check and send him to free agency.

The Orioles have never been major players for top free-agent starting pitchers, and the return the team received on Jimenez’s club-record, four-year, $50 million deal doesn’t bode well for the club making that kind of investment again. But with potentially more than $55 million coming off the books from their Opening Day payroll — some will have to be invested into hefty arbitration raises for players such as third baseman Manny Machado and second baseman Jonathan Schoop — Duquette said some of that leftover money can be invested in free-agent starting pitching.

“It’s a thin market and that’s an expensive market,” Duquette said. “Having said that, we do have some resources that will be able to be redirected to our pitching staff, so we ought to be able to make a contribution to our pitching staff. … So we’re going to have to do some work and we’re going to have to be resourceful to come up with another couple of starters for this ballclub. Nobody feels sorry for you in the American League East. You got to show up every night ready to play these teams. They’ve got a lot of resources and deep farm systems. We’ve been able to do that consistently over the years, and our aim will be to do that again in 2018.”

Duquette said another season of attendance above the 2 million mark will allow the team to remain around the $150 million level in payroll for next season — last year’s Opening Day payroll was $164.3 million, according to Cot’s Baseball Contracts — which Duquette said “gives us plenty of resources to compete and we aim to have a good team here every year and we aim to have another good team next season.”

In his effort to rebuild the rotation, he points to the 2012 season, when the Orioles made several under-the-radar moves that proved prosperous. Duquette signed Taiwanese left-hander Wei-Yin Chen out of Japan to a club-friendly international free-agent deal. He unloaded right-hander Jeremy Guthrie the week before spring training in a trade to acquire veteran right-hander Jason Hammel. By midseason, Tillman joined the rotation for good and right-hander Miguel Gonzalez, another hidden gem unearthed after pitching in Mexico, gave the rotation a boost.

In that season — during which the Orioles earned their first playoff berth in 15 years — the club also had remarkable rotation depth, using 12 pitchers to start games. Duquette did the same before this season, focused on assembling a stable of optionable arms for spot starts and long-relief stints, but the results were less successful. However, by the end of the year, right-handers Miguel Castro and Gabriel Ynoa emerged as back-end rotation candidates for next year.