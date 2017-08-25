Orioles pound out 20 hits for 16-3 win over error-prone Red Sox

Wearing neon-orange-sleeved jerseys for the first day of Major League Baseball’s Players Weekend, the Orioles offense was as loud as the attire in a 16-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. The 16 runs were a season high on a season-high-tying 20 hits.

All-Star second baseman Jonathan Schoop led the way with four hits, scoring three times and driving in a run while rookie Trey Mancini had three hits and a team-high four RBIs. The Orioles combined their own hit barrage with five Boston errors to make a miserable day for reigning Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello.

The win pulled the Orioles (63-65) to within two games of .500 and kept them three games behind the Minnesota Twins for the second wild-card spot.

Break out the big sticks

The Orioles led 6-2 before a seven-run fifth inning, when 12 men came to the plate and put the game out of reach. They never came close to trailing at any point, scoring in each of the first three innings and staking starter Jeremy Hellickson (8-7) to a comfortable advantage.

Third baseman Manny Machado and Schoop each singled and scored in the first inning to set off their own monster days — each had three hits and drove in a run by the fifth inning. Machado scoring on an error by Porcello and Schoop scored on a sacrifice fly by Mancini in the first.

Designated hitter Mark Trumbo led off the second inning with his 20th home run of the season, the team's fourth run came on a single by Machado and the fifth came when catcher Sandy León threw a ball into the outfield on a stolen-base attempt.

First baseman Chris Davis' 21st home run of the season was the lone run in the third inning and the Orioles went quietly in the fourth before their huge fifth inning. In it, Mancini singled to score Schoop and drive in his second run of the game, then the Orioles loaded the bases on an error and a walk.

Right fielder Seth Smith singled to score a pair, then shortstop Tim Beckham narrowly missed a home run to right field but settled for a two-run double. Schoop and center fielder Adam Jones each singled with two outs to drive in runs.

Catcher Welington Castillo added two singles in the win.

Hellickson hangs in

Hellickson bounced back from an ugly outing where he allowed five home runs his last time out against the Los Angeles Angels. On Friday, he held the Red Sox to three runs (two earned) on four hits in seven innings for his third quality start in five tries since joining the Orioles in a July 28 trade.

Two runs came on a home run by shortstop Xander Bogaerts in the second and a third run scored on a fifth-inning sacrifice fly by León.

Otherwise, Hellickson fanned two and lowered his ERA this month to 5.46. Richard Bleier and Mike Wright each contributed an inning of scoreless relief apiece.

Costly errors

In every sense, The Red Sox’s five errors proved costly. The Orioles' first run came when, with runners on first and second, Porcello knocked down a line drive by Jones only to throw it into the outfield after trying for a double play. In the second inning, third baseman Rafael Devers committed a throwing error and León’s error led to another run — and an injury.

His throw brought second baseman Eduardo Nuñez into the base path, and he leapt to avoid a sliding Machado only to land on his left hand and suffer a wrist/thumb sprain. The Red Sox (73-55) also committed two errors in the fifth inning, which tied them with the Milwaukee Brewers for the most in a game this season.

Milestone for Davis

Davis collected his 1,000th career major league hit in the ninth inning on a two-out single off his former Texas Rangers teammate Mitch Moreland, who moved from first base to the pitcher’s mound for the ninth inning Friday.

Moreland allowed two hits and struck out Caleb Joseph in a scoreless inning.

