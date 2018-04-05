Looking back at the worst starts in Orioles history

The Orioles opened the 2018 season 1-5 for their worst start since 2010 (1-11).

While it doesn't quite compare to the Orioles' 0-21 start in 1988 — the worst in major league history — this year marks the 10th time the team has begun 1-5 or worse.

Click through the photos for a look at the 11 slowest starts in Orioles history before this season.

The team has gone on to rebound to put together several winning seasons among the 11 listed, including three 90-plus-win campaigns, but failed to make the playoffs in any.

