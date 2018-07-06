Orioles on deck: What to watch Friday at Twins, plus lineups, broadcast info and more

Orioles (24-62) vs. Twins (36-48)

Where: Target Field, Minneapolis

First pitch: 8:10 p.m.

TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 The Fan

Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Dylan Bundy (6-7, 3.75 ERA) vs. Twins RHP Lance Lynn (5-7, 5.49 ERA)

CAPTION Nicholas Nauman, a recent Carroll Springs School graduate, is performing the national anthem before Thursday's Orioles game at Camden Yards. Nicholas deals with various disabilities -- cerebal palsy, visual impairment, and more. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Nicholas Nauman, a recent Carroll Springs School graduate, is performing the national anthem before Thursday's Orioles game at Camden Yards. Nicholas deals with various disabilities -- cerebal palsy, visual impairment, and more. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The Orioles lose to the Braves, 7-3, but have their first non-losing road trip. (Jon Meoli, Baltimore Sun video) The Orioles lose to the Braves, 7-3, but have their first non-losing road trip. (Jon Meoli, Baltimore Sun video)

What to watch

1. Bundy’s return. Bundy will make his first start since June 23 after going on the disabled list with a sprained left ankle. He finished June with a 1.98 ERA, 25 strikeouts and an opponent batting average of just .186 in four starts. Can he keep it up in July?

2. Can Lynn bounce back? Lynn lasted just 1 2/3 innings against the Cubs on Sunday, giving up seven runs on three walks and five hits in an 11-10 loss. He even allowed a three-run homer by Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester. Lynn had a 2.83 ERA in June, but the Twins have lost four of his past five starts.

3. Davis alone at the top? Chris Davis tied the Orioles’ all-time strikeout record Thursday night with his 1,305th K. His next strikeout will put him above Cal Ripken Jr. on the list.

Browse Orioles photos from July 2018.

Orioles lineup

3B Tim Beckham

CF Adam Jones

SS Manny Machado

DH Mark Trumbo

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

LF Trey Mancini

RF Joey Rickard

C Caleb Joseph

Twins lineup

DH Joe Mauer

LF Eddie Rosario

2B Brian Dozier

3B Eduardo Escobar

1B Logan Morrison

SS Jorge Polanco

RF Max Kepler

CF Jake Cave

C Mitch Garver