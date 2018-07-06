Orioles on deck: What to watch Friday at Twins, plus lineups, broadcast info and more

Orioles (24-62) vs. Twins (36-48)
Where: Target Field, Minneapolis
First pitch: 8:10 p.m.
TV/Radio: MASN2/105.7 The Fan
Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Dylan Bundy (6-7, 3.75 ERA) vs. Twins RHP Lance Lynn (5-7, 5.49 ERA)
What to watch
1. Bundy’s return. Bundy will make his first start since June 23 after going on the disabled list with a sprained left ankle. He finished June with a 1.98 ERA, 25 strikeouts and an opponent batting average of just .186 in four starts. Can he keep it up in July?
2. Can Lynn bounce back? Lynn lasted just 1 2/3 innings against the Cubs on Sunday, giving up seven runs on three walks and five hits in an 11-10 loss. He even allowed a three-run homer by Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester. Lynn had a 2.83 ERA in June, but the Twins have lost four of his past five starts.
3. Davis alone at the top? Chris Davis tied the Orioles’ all-time strikeout record Thursday night with his 1,305th K. His next strikeout will put him above Cal Ripken Jr. on the list.
Orioles lineup
3B Tim Beckham
CF Adam Jones
SS Manny Machado
DH Mark Trumbo
1B Chris Davis
2B Jonathan Schoop
LF Trey Mancini
RF Joey Rickard
C Caleb Joseph
Twins lineup
DH Joe Mauer
LF Eddie Rosario
2B Brian Dozier
SS Jorge Polanco
RF Max Kepler
CF Jake Cave
C Mitch Garver