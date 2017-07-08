Orioles trade away more international bonus money, acquire pitching prospect Aaron Myers

The Orioles continued trading their international bonus slot money for minor league players Friday night, acquiring right-hander Aaron Myers from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Myers, 23, was an undrafted free-agent signing by the Brewers in 2015 out of Longwood University in Farmville, Va. He was 2-0 with a 4.37 ERA over 35 innings with Low-A Wisconsin, allowing 37 hits while striking out 37 and walking 17.

Over his minor league career, Myers owns a 6-2 record and a 2.63 ERA and averages 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Myers will report to Low-A Delmarva.

Just one week into the new international signing period, the Orioles have already made four minor trades, shipping international bonus money to other teams for minor league projects.

In the first year of a hard cap on international signing bonuses, the Orioles have been allotted a bonus pool of $5.75 million, but the club does not spend anywhere near that on the international market.

As other teams began stockpiling talent since the new signing period began on July 1, the Orioles have not announced any international signings.

