What they're saying about the Orioles' moves at the trade deadline

Monday's trade deadline passing without the Orioles shifting their focus from the present to the future and gaining future assets for stars like Zach Britton and Brad Brach was not received well in the wide world of baseball analysis.

National reporters and analysts who spent weeks declaring that the Orioles needed to sell ahead of their window closing in 2018 and make the ensuing years a little better, then chased news on their efforts to possibly do that, were left incredulous when their haul included Jeremy Hellickson and Tim Beckham coming in and nothing substantial in the present going out.

Many viewed this as an opportunity to stabilize the Orioles' future, but with their improving farm system still thin, a continued shift away from the international amateur market, and years of win-now moves, even a set of big hauls for the likes of Britton, Brach, or third baseman Manny Machado would have been lining the base of the cliff with mattresses. The fall will still hurt quite badly.

But that's just one man's opinion. As for everyone else, here's what they're saying about the Orioles' trade deadline activity Monday.

ESPN's Buster Olney gave out one failing grade in his trade deadline roundup, and it went to the Orioles.

Onley wrote: "It's impossible to find a consistent strain of logic in the Orioles' actions before the trade deadline. As of Sunday morning, Fangraphs pegged the Orioles' chances at making the playoffs at 3 percent, and yet they spent future assets to acquire Hellickson, a pitcher who will be a free agent at season's end. And the Orioles didn't trade Zach Britton, whose trade value may never be higher than it was on Monday afternoon, and never went through the process of weighing the market worth of Manny Machado and Adam Jones. The instant the trade deadline passed, the potential return for Britton, Machado, Jones and others may have dropped by 25 or 30 percent because now they can only impact one pennant race for an interested contending team, rather than two. For the Orioles, this was a lost opportunity to better position the team for 2019 and 2020 and beyond."

Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal wrote that the Orioles' position "doesn't exactly scream buyer," even at the modest level they operated at.

Rosenthal wrote: "The team’s refusal to trade Britton and fellow reliever Brad Brach was disturbingly short-sighted, but par for the course for a team that spends almost nothing internationally and does not draft particularly well.

Relievers are the most volatile assets in the game – and yes, that statement also applies to the Padres’ [Brad] Hand, regardless of his consistency over the past two seasons and his two-plus years of control.

Britton has missed more than 2½ months this season due to forearm trouble, and likely will earn $14 million in arbitration next season while closing again for a likely non-contender.

Something has to give in Baltimore, where Britton, Brach, Manny Machado and Adam Jones all are free agents after 2018. ..."

On Yahoo Sports' winners and losers column, the Orioles were on the wrong side.

Chris Cwik wrote: "The Orioles entered deadline day four games under .500 ... and decided to buy? It wasn't the type of desperation, all-in buy you might expect from a club in their situation, though. Instead, the team made a few of tentative additions that probably won't take them anywhere. Jeremy Hellickson is a fine pitcher, but he can't singlehandedly fix that rotation. And Tim Beckham doesn't exactly inspire a lot of confidence. Baltimore probably should have sold, but it looks like they want to keep their core together for one more run next season. Monday's additions didn't hurt, we guess, but it's tough to see them going on a furious run after a few modest moves."

Similarly, Matt Snyder at CBSSports.com has the Orioles as losers in his analysis.

Snyder wrote: "If they are going for it, they didn't buy enough. If they aren't, why did they trade for Hellickson, who is a free agent after the season?

Even if they were looking ahead to next season with the Beckham move, Seth Smith is a free agent after this year and could have been moved. And, again, why, then, the Hellickson move?

My best guess is they wanted someone to eat innings for the rest of the season and didn't feel like they gave anything up. It's just a weird way to tread water before next season with what appears to be a flawed roster."

CAPTION Orioles manager Buck Showalter talks about pitching, Schoop, and tying Earl Weaver in the MLB all-time manageria win list after defeating the Royals, 2-1. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Orioles manager Buck Showalter talks about newly acquired pitcher, Jeremy Hellickson. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

