Five for Friday: Recent Orioles trade deadline acquisitions

We’re a weekend away from the nonwaiver trade deadline, the favorite excuse among baseball fans everywhere to blow off work and stare at their Twitter timeline, as if trying to will fantasy moves into reality.

So as you count down the days, seconds and minutes until 4 p.m. Monday, and you mull over whether the Orioles should be buying or selling or holding pat, take a trip down memory lane to see how the club has done in recent years.

There have been highs — take a bow, Chris Davis -- and lows — Maryland misses you, Josh Hader. Click on the photos above to see what else you might have forgotten from this decade at the deadline.

(Hint: It’s a lot of pitchers.)

